Electrical Components International acquires Promark

Electrical Components International (ECI), a supplier of wire harnesses, electrical components, and sub-assemblies for diversified industrial markets, has acquired Promark Electronics.

Founded in 1987 by Syd Knecht, Promark Electronics is a manufacturer of wire harnesses and cable and electromechanical assemblies utilised by commercial electric vehicles and other technically complex, mission-critical products. The company will continue and expand its manufacturing operations at its Montreal, Quebec, Canada facilities. “We are excited to partner with Promark Electronics and establish ECI as the high-voltage harness supplier of choice in high-value, high-growth markets,” says Mike Balsei, Chief Executive Officer of ECI in a press release. “With ECI’s global scale and Promark Electronics’ proprietary solutions, we will be able to help manufacturers meet the increasing demand for commercial electric vehicles as well as in adjacent e-mobility verticals.” The Knecht Family will continue to lead the Promark Electronics team. In a joint statement, Jarred, Brandon, and Robert Knecht commented: “We are incredibly proud of the business and reputation that our family has built over the past three decades. We are thrilled to have found an industry-leading partner to help us further accelerate our growth, particularly in the e-mobility space. We are excited to join the ECI family, deepen our customer relationships, and continue our long track record of innovation and excellence.”