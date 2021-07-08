Ad
© dmitry bomshtein dreamstime.com Analysis | July 08, 2021

Global semiconductor sales up 26.2% YoY in May

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) reports that global semiconductor industry sales were USD 43.6 billion in the month of May 2021, an increase of 26.2% over the May 2020 total of USD 34.6 billion and 4.1% more than the April 2021 total of USD 41.9 billion.

“Global demand for semiconductors remained high in May, as sales increased both year-to-year and month-to-month across all major regional markets,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “The industry shipped more units on a three-month moving basis in May than during any previous month in the market’s history, indicating semiconductor production has ramped up significantly to address rising demand.” Regionally, year-to-year sales increased in Europe (31.2%), Asia Pacific/All Other (30.9%), China (26.1%), the Americas (20.9%), and Japan (20.4%). Month-to-month sales increased in the Americas (5.9%), China (5.4%), Japan (3.1%), Asia Pacific/All Other (2.6%), and Europe (1.1%). May 2021 - in billions
Month-to-Month Sales
MarketLast MonthCurrentMonth% Change
Americas8.418.905.9%
Europe3.743.781.1%
Japan3.343.443.1%
China14.7115.515.4%
Asia Pacific/All Other11.6811.992.6%
Total41.8843.614.1%
Year-to-Year Sales
MarketLast YearCurrent Month% Change
Americas7.368.9020.9%
Europe2.883.7831.2%
Japan2.863.4420.4%
China12.3015.5126.1%
Asia Pacific/All Other9.1611.9930.9%
Total34.5543.6126.2%
