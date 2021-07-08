© dmitry bomshtein dreamstime.com

May 2021 - in billions

Month-to-Month Sales Market Last Month CurrentMonth % Change Americas 8.41 8.90 5.9% Europe 3.74 3.78 1.1% Japan 3.34 3.44 3.1% China 14.71 15.51 5.4% Asia Pacific/All Other 11.68 11.99 2.6% Total 41.88 43.61 4.1% Year-to-Year Sales Market Last Year Current Month % Change Americas 7.36 8.90 20.9% Europe 2.88 3.78 31.2% Japan 2.86 3.44 20.4% China 12.30 15.51 26.1% Asia Pacific/All Other 9.16 11.99 30.9% Total 34.55 43.61 26.2%

“Global demand for semiconductors remained high in May, as sales increased both year-to-year and month-to-month across all major regional markets,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “The industry shipped more units on a three-month moving basis in May than during any previous month in the market’s history, indicating semiconductor production has ramped up significantly to address rising demand.” Regionally, year-to-year sales increased in Europe (31.2%), Asia Pacific/All Other (30.9%), China (26.1%), the Americas (20.9%), and Japan (20.4%). Month-to-month sales increased in the Americas (5.9%), China (5.4%), Japan (3.1%), Asia Pacific/All Other (2.6%), and Europe (1.1%).