Global semiconductor sales up 26.2% YoY in May
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) reports that global semiconductor industry sales were USD 43.6 billion in the month of May 2021, an increase of 26.2% over the May 2020 total of USD 34.6 billion and 4.1% more than the April 2021 total of USD 41.9 billion.
“Global demand for semiconductors remained high in May, as sales increased both year-to-year and month-to-month across all major regional markets,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “The industry shipped more units on a three-month moving basis in May than during any previous month in the market’s history, indicating semiconductor production has ramped up significantly to address rising demand.” Regionally, year-to-year sales increased in Europe (31.2%), Asia Pacific/All Other (30.9%), China (26.1%), the Americas (20.9%), and Japan (20.4%). Month-to-month sales increased in the Americas (5.9%), China (5.4%), Japan (3.1%), Asia Pacific/All Other (2.6%), and Europe (1.1%). May 2021 - in billions
|Month-to-Month Sales
|Market
|Last Month
|CurrentMonth
|% Change
|Americas
|8.41
|8.90
|5.9%
|Europe
|3.74
|3.78
|1.1%
|Japan
|3.34
|3.44
|3.1%
|China
|14.71
|15.51
|5.4%
|Asia Pacific/All Other
|11.68
|11.99
|2.6%
|Total
|41.88
|43.61
|4.1%
|Year-to-Year Sales
|Market
|Last Year
|Current Month
|% Change
|Americas
|7.36
|8.90
|20.9%
|Europe
|2.88
|3.78
|31.2%
|Japan
|2.86
|3.44
|20.4%
|China
|12.30
|15.51
|26.1%
|Asia Pacific/All Other
|9.16
|11.99
|30.9%
|Total
|34.55
|43.61
|26.2%