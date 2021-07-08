© ACDi

ACDi acquires Enhanced Manufacturing Solutions

EMS provider ACDi has acquired Enhanced Manufacturing Solutions, LLC in a bid to expand its geographical footprint, increase manufacturing capacity and complement service and product offerings.

The acquisition will, according to ACDi, create synergies which will enable the company to better serve and grow its client base. ACDi will be able to offer printed circuit board layout and electronics manufacturing services to clients and prospects in the New England area. “We are looking forward to welcoming Enhanced Manufacturing Solutions employees and clients to the ACDi family,” says Bill Hornbaker, President and CEO at ACDi in a press release. “As a company we will be ideally positioned to penetrate new industries and expand into the northeastern region of the U.S. We are excited to add Enhanced Manufacturing Solutions, a team that shares our vision of being an agile partner with consistent high quality and customer service.” “The Branford, CT team is looking forward to introducing our client base to ACDi’s offerings,” adds Stephen Giardina, former President at Enhanced Manufacturing Solutions. “I am very excited for our clients and our employees to join the ACDi family, which brings us expanded design, manufacturing and testing capabilities.” ACDi’s headquarters will remain in Frederick, Maryland and the company will retain the Branford, Connecticut employees, office and manufacturing facility. Terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.