© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Rohde & Schwarz acquires Zurich Instruments

The Rohde & Schwarz group will now also be active in the field of quantum computing. The acquisition of Zurich Instruments AG, a test and measurement specialist, will help Rohde & Schwarz further expand its Test & Measurement Division.

In the coming decades, quantum technologies will significantly shape the high-tech industry. The potential for industry and research is enormous. It is a future trend involving billions in governmental subsidies and industrial investment. Rohde & Schwarz is already active in quantum sensing and thanks to the acquisition, the company is now positioning its T&M solutions in quantum computing. The Swiss company will be run as a full subsidiary, a press release reads. Zurich Instruments offers test and measurement systems to scientific and industrial research customers. The company saw its inception in 2008. A spin-off of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETH Zurich), Zurich Instruments has grown continuously ever since. The company has over 100 employees at its Zurich headquarters and regional offices in China, the USA, France, South Korea, Japan and Italy. In addition to quantum technology, Zurich Instruments has a strong network and extensive experience in academic physics research. "We are looking forward to developing technological solutions for the future together with Zurich Instruments. We are also strengthening our position in the scientific realm. Rohde & Schwarz and Zurich Instruments already share a passion for advancing science and innovation," says Peter Riedel, President and COO of Rohde & Schwarz, in the press release. The test and measurement market for quantum computing holds enormous potential for both companies. Operating and maintaining a large-scale quantum computer requires numerous, specific T&M solutions. Dr. Sadik Hafizovic, co-founder and CEO of Zurich Instruments, adds: "In Rohde & Schwarz, we found a company that can provide us with access to the latest and best technologies. The size, stability and technological expertise of Rohde & Schwarz offer optimal conditions for us to remain a leader in the rapidly growing quantum computing market and continue to grow as an independent subsidiary."