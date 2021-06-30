© BAE Systems

BAE Systems to deliver military GPS technology to Germany

BAE Systems has received a contract from the Space and Missile Systems Center’s Space Production Corps to deliver M-Code Military GPS technology to Germany.

Under a Foreign Military Sales contract, BAE Systems will deliver advanced M-Code GPS technology to Germany. The German FMS order focuses on BAE Systems’ Miniature PLGR Engine – M-Code (MPE-M), which is described as the smallest, highest-performance M-Code GPS receiver for ground applications available today. MPE-M delivers precise positioning, navigation, and timing capabilities; anti-jamming and anti-spoofing capabilities; a modern security architecture; and a size suitable for space-constrained applications. “When your life depends on GPS, you want to make sure you receive the signal and that it’s real,” says Greg Wild, director of Navigation and Sensor Systems at BAE Systems in a press release. “With adversaries trying to jam and spoof signals to disrupt forces and make precision munitions miss their marks, there’s a growing need for trusted GPS, which M-Code delivers.” BAE Systems will provide the first MPE-M receivers to Germany for integration, test, and evaluation in 2021. Work on the program will be performed at BAE Systems’ facilities in Cedar Rapids and Coralville, Iowa, USA.