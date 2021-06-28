© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Bright Machines appoints BROCK Electronics as a manufacturers’ representative

Bright Machines announces a new partnership with BROCK Electronics, a manufacturers’ representative providing equipment and supplies to the electronics assembly industry in Canada.

BROCK Electronics will offer Bright Machines Microfactories – the combination of intelligent software with adaptive robotics to automate assembly and inspection tasks – to their customers. “Bright Machines is the result of veterans of both software and manufacturing who saw an opportunity to transform manufacturing by taking a software-first approach,” says Steve Heinzen, Business Development Director, Bright Machines in a press release. “We’re excited to have BROCK Electronics join our growing roster, enabling more manufacturers to improve their factory operations.” “The BROCK Electronics team offers industry-leading products for assembly, inspection, and testing. As such, we’re excited to include Bright Machines’ solutions in our product portfolio and provide customers with the benefits their flexible microfactories provide,” adds Paul Walsh, General Manager of BROCK Electronics.