Intevac receives $10 million in new Orders for HDD technology upgrades

Thin-film processing systems provider, Intevac, announces that it has received USD 10 million in new orders for technology upgrades for its hard disk drive (HDD) customers.

Scheduled to be completed by year-end, these upgrades provide new and enhanced technologies to enable Intevac’s customers to continue to progress along their media technology roadmaps. “This order reflects our ongoing partnerships with our customers and the increasing demand for the industry’s most advanced media technology,” says Jay Cho, executive vice president and general manager of Intevac’s Thin-film Equipment (TFE) business, in a press release.