AT&S sets up manufacturing in Malaysia

AT&S selected Malaysia as its first manufacturing location in Southeast Asia. The company's new campus will be built in the Kulim Hi-Tech Park, Kedah, about 350 kilometers north of the capital Kuala Lumpur, and will be used for the production of IC substrates.

Overall, the project comprises a planned total investment MYR of 8.5 billion (EUR 1.7 billion) over the next six years. Construction of the new campus is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2021 and operations are scheduled to start in 2024. "After a very intensive, global search for a location, Malaysia has emerged as the country in which we want to continue our growth path through our 'More than AT&S strategy. In addition to the attractive conditions that the location offered, the main reason for this decision was the very well-established competence in the field of microelectronics, but also the availability of highly trained specialists and engineers. In addition to the production of high-tech products, numerous R&D activities are also carried out at this new location'," says AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer in a press release. AT&S COO Ingolf Schröder also points out the perfect win-win situation: “The location in the Kulim Hi-Tech Park in the Penang-Kedah region fits in perfectly with our expansion plans. In addition to the excellent infrastructure and stable supply chain, the entire ecosystem has been geared towards microelectronics in recent decades, the semiconductor industry has been in Malaysia for more than 30 years and the overall environment is very well developed."