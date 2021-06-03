Ad
© CATL Electronics Production | June 03, 2021

CATL plans a new battery plant in Shanghai

China's CATL is reportedly planning a new, major, automotive battery plant to be located in Shanghai.

The plant would have the capacity to produce 80 gigawatt-hours of battery cells a year, a Reuters article reads citing two unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Locating the plant in Shanghai would also place Tesla in close proximity, to whom CATL has been a supplier to since 2020. The report continues to state that CATL seems to be in talks with the Shanghai government about building the factory, but no immediate details were available.
