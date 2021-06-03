Analysis | June 03, 2021
Global Semiconductor equipment billings up 51% YoY in 1Q21
Global semiconductor equipment billings increased 51% year-over-year and 21% from the prior quarter to USD 23.6 billion, SEMI reports.
Following are quarterly billings data in billions of U.S. dollars with quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year change by region:
|Region
|1Q2021
|4Q2020
|1Q2020
|1Q2021/4Q2020
|1Q2021/1Q2020
|Korea
|7.31
|4.02
|3.36
|82%
|118%
|China
|5.96
|5.02
|3.50
|19%
|70%
|Taiwan
|5.71
|4.87
|4.02
|17%
|42%
|Japan
|1.66
|1.93
|1.68
|-14%
|-1%
|North America
|1.34
|1.58
|1.93
|-15%
|-30%
|Rest of World
|1.02
|1.08
|0.44
|-6%
|130%
|Europe
|0.58
|0.96
|0.64
|-39%
|-9%
|Total
|23.57
|19.46
|15.57
|21%
|51%