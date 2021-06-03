Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Analysis | June 03, 2021

Global Semiconductor equipment billings up 51% YoY in 1Q21

Global semiconductor equipment billings increased 51% year-over-year and 21% from the prior quarter to USD 23.6 billion, SEMI reports.

Following are quarterly billings data in billions of U.S. dollars with quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year change by region:
Region1Q20214Q20201Q20201Q2021/4Q20201Q2021/1Q2020
Korea7.314.023.3682%118%
China5.965.023.5019%70%
Taiwan5.714.874.0217%42%
Japan1.661.931.68-14%-1%
North America1.341.581.93-15%-30%
Rest of World1.021.080.44-6%130%
Europe0.580.960.64-39%-9%
Total23.5719.4615.5721%51%
Ad
Ad
May 27 2021 2:20 pm V18.18.11-1