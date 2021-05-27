



© IPC

North American PCB industry sales up 6.0% in April

Total North American PCB shipments in April 2021 were up 6.0% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, April shipments fell 18.1%.

PCB bookings in April fell 10.2% year-over-year. Bookings in April decreased 27.8% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.16. “After strong orders in March, April PCB shipments were constrained by ongoing supply chain disruptions,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “The coming months will likely show volatile order and shipment flows.”