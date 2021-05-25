© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com

Billings (3-mo. Avg.) Year-Over-Year November 2020 $2,611.6 23.1% December 2020 $2,680.8 7.6% January 2021 $3,038.2 29.8% February 2021 $3,143.1 32.4% March 2021 (final) $3,273.9 47.9% April 2021 (prelim) $3,409.5 49.5%

The billings figure is 4.1% higher than final March 2021 billings of USD 3.27 billion and 49.5% higher than April 2020 billings of USD 2.28 billion. “April billings of North America-based semiconductor equipment marked the fifth consecutive month of record growth,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “Equipment manufacturers continue to log steady growth as the industry works to meet accelerating demand for semiconductors across a wide range of end-market segments.”