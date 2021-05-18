© Exceet Group

Owner prepares potential sale of European PCB manufacturer

The Board of Directors of exceet Group SCA have decided to start a large-scale structured sales process relating to the potential sale of its portfolio company GS Swiss PCB AG.

In the financial year 2020, the PCB manufacturer – which focuses on the medical and aerospace sectors – based in the Swiss Canton of Schwyz generated revenues of EUR 36 million and an operating profit (EBITDA)1) of EUR 9.5 million. A decision as to whether and at which date the sale will take place has not yet been made, according to an ad hoc notice. Back in 2019, an investment program was launched to enlarge the production site in Küssnacht (Switzerland) by additional 1,000 square metres, which was finished in 2020. According to the website of GS Swiss PCB AG the Swiss manufacturer employs over 170 people.