New managing director takes the helm at KSG Austria

PCB manufacturer KSG Austria GmbH is currently going through some changes at the management level. Dipl.-Ing. Margret Gleiniger has handed over the management of KSG Austria GmbH to Dipl.-Ing. Kornel Schmidt, who will be the company's independent managing director.

Mr. Kornel Schmidt has been with KSG Austria GmbH since 2019 when he joined as plant manager. Before joining the company he accumulated professional experience in the areas of quality, operations and plant management. Based on the achievements in his role as plant manager, the company decided to now entrust him to lead the company in the role as managing director. "I look forward to my new task with great interest and would like to make a significant contribution to continuing the KSG Group's growth strategy with determination," says Schmidt in a press release.