© SERO

German EMS provider takes over Dutch Semecs

German EMS provider SERO GmbH has taken over Semecs, a Dutch electronics manufacturer with a production site in Slovakia – with a turnover of approximately EUR 70 million and about 460 employees – an engineering center in the Netherlands and sales offices in Germany and Denmark.

“We are pleased to have taken over a recognized and reliable EMS partner in the competent team of Semecs, especially their CEO, Jan-Frederik Kalee. We will build up one of Europe’s leading and competitive EMS service providers under a new, joint umbrella brand that will delight both our company’s regular customers in the automotive, industrial and medical sectors as well as new customers,” says Dr. Bernd Welzel, CEO of SERO GmbH, in a press release. SERO GmbH is specialised in high-volume orders. In addition to the automotive industry, which currently accounts for 85% of the company's turnover, the focus is deliberately directed towards the industrial segment. Through the acquisition of Semecs, SERO gains additional production capacities, strengthens its market position through higher purchasing volumes and new skills. Semecs currently generates 85% of sales in the industrial and medical sectors and 15% in the automotive industry. “Semecs specialises in medium-volume and manual activities and, in addition to IATF 16949, is also certified for manufacturing, including processes like coating, potting, gluing and box building, of medical devices (ISO 13485). We are thus supplementing the SERO portfolio with a range of services tailored to industrial and medical customers,” says Jan-Frederik Kalee, who will be part of the new management, in the press release. The combination of the two EMS providers will result in company with a turnover of more than EUR 150 million and a wider range of manufacturing services. The purchase is currently subject to the approval of the antitrust authorities.