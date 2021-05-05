© Infineon Analysis | May 05, 2021
Silicon wafer shipments edge higher in 1Q21 - set new record
Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments increased 4% to 3,337 million square inches in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, topping the previous historical high set in the third quarter of 2018, according to the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG).
First-quarter 2021 silicon wafer shipments saw 14% growth from the 2,920 million square inches logged during the same quarter last year. “Logic and foundry continue to drive strong demand for silicon wafers,” said Neil Weaver, chairman SEMI SMG and Vice President, Product Development and Applications Engineering at Shin Etsu Handotai America. “The memory market recovery further bolstered shipment growth in the first quarter of 2021.” Silicon Area Shipment Trends – Semiconductor Applications Only Millions of Square Inches
|4Q 2019
|1Q 2020
|2Q 2020
|3Q 2020
|4Q 2020
|1Q 2021
|Total
|2,844
|2,920
|3,152
|3,135
|3,200
|3,337