Silicon Area Shipment Trends – Semiconductor Applications Only

Millions of Square Inches

4Q 2019 1Q 2020 2Q 2020 3Q 2020 4Q 2020 1Q 2021 Total 2,844 2,920 3,152 3,135 3,200 3,337

First-quarter 2021 silicon wafer shipments saw 14% growth from the 2,920 million square inches logged during the same quarter last year. “Logic and foundry continue to drive strong demand for silicon wafers,” said Neil Weaver, chairman SEMI SMG and Vice President, Product Development and Applications Engineering at Shin Etsu Handotai America. “The memory market recovery further bolstered shipment growth in the first quarter of 2021.”