Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Infineon Analysis | May 05, 2021

Silicon wafer shipments edge higher in 1Q21 - set new record

Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments increased 4% to 3,337 million square inches in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, topping the previous historical high set in the third quarter of 2018, according to the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG).

First-quarter 2021 silicon wafer shipments saw 14% growth from the 2,920 million square inches logged during the same quarter last year. “Logic and foundry continue to drive strong demand for silicon wafers,” said Neil Weaver, chairman SEMI SMG and Vice President, Product Development and Applications Engineering at Shin Etsu Handotai America. “The memory market recovery further bolstered shipment growth in the first quarter of 2021.” Silicon Area Shipment Trends – Semiconductor Applications Only Millions of Square Inches
4Q 20191Q 20202Q 20203Q 20204Q 20201Q 2021
Total2,8442,9203,1523,1353,2003,337
Ad
Ad
April 15 2021 9:56 am V18.15.43-2