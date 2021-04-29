© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Leoni expands robotics business with new Japanese partner

Leoni has appointed K.K. IRISU, a new exclusive distribution partner in Japan to expand its robotics business with Japanese automotive OEMs, TIERs and robot manufacturers.

"We are pleased to have found with K.K. IRISU an experienced distribution partner with whom we will successfully continue and expand our business relationships with our customers in Japan. Its focus on the manufacturing industry in technology-driven businesses is an ideal fit for our target markets. In addition, K.K. IRISU has strong service engineering and highly qualified technicians to competently support our Japanese customers in the areas of project management, installation and after-sales," says Ulrich Raupach, Head of Sales & Business Development of the Robotic Solutions business unit, in a press release. For several years, Leoni's Robotic Solutions business unit has been offering a range of products and services for the Japanese robotics market in the industrial environment. Something that the company is now pursuing further by teaming up with K.K. IRISU.