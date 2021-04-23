



North American PCB industry sales up 4.7% in March

Total North American PCB shipments in March 2021 were up 4.7% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, March shipments rose 30.9% says the IPC.

PCB bookings in March increased 13.6% year-over-year. Bookings in March increased 17.6% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.22. “March was a strong month for the PCB industry. Record shipments and strong bookings pushed the book-to-bill to near all-time highs,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “Only May 2000, with a book-to-bill of 1.23 was higher.”