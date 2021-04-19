© LG Electronics

LG Electronics to expand Tennessee factory operations

LG Electronics USA will expand operations at its factory in Clarksville, Tennessee. to help meet the unprecedented U.S. demand for its washing machines. LG is increasing production by investing an additional USD 20.5 million to add another shift for manufacturing.

Higher production is creating 334 new jobs, bringing total LG Clarksville employment to about 1'000 this year. “LG established operations in Clarksville four years ago, and has since provided great value and investment for the community. I thank the LG team for choosing to grow in Tennessee, creating more than 300 new jobs in Montgomery County. We are proud to have such a respected brand call our state home,” says Tennessee governor Bill Lee in a press release. “American consumers love LG washers from Tennessee, as seen by the double-digit percentage growth in sales over the past year. The production expansion in Clarksville will help us meet the unprecedented demand for our top-rated washing machines across the country,” adds Thomas Yoon, President and CEO, LG Electronics North America. Since announcing in early 2017 that Montgomery County would be home to its first washing machine manufacturing operation in the United States, LG has been ramping up production of its washing machines. The company completed the USD 360 million smart factory in 2018 and announced last August that it produced its 1 millionth washing machine.