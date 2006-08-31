LIP volume WiFi phone order with US company

Swedish based LIP, Lund IP Products, has signed a volume order with a US based customer for design, development, and delivery of WiFi phones. LIP is the first Scandinavian company to develop a wireless internet phone for free or low cost calls worldwide.

The agreement means that LIP will design, develop, manufacture, and deliver a phone based on LIP's WiFi platform but customized to fit the technology and design requirements of its US partner. The phone is a dual-mode phone which means the same handset will work with both regular WiFi and the technology of the US customer. Free calls can be made over Internet between users with a broadband connection and a subscription with an internet telephony service provider.



“We are proud to be selected to build this specific phone that will be a “world first” of its kind. It's an exciting product with a global market. We have every reason to believe that co-operation with our US partner will be long and mutually fruitful”, says Lena Wittbjer, CEO of LIP.



The ongoing development process will in its first phase result in delivery of commercial prototypes in the beginning of 2007. Volume deliveries of the dual-mode phones are scheduled to take place in the beginning of the second quarter next year.