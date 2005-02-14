DTE once again a winner

DT Electronics recieves Atmel's Northern European 'Design Distributor of the Year'. This is the second award for DTE in short time.

"This award is great news for the whole team. We're focused on the UK, focused on design-in, and focused on delivering levels of technical support to our customers that larger distributors just can't compete with", said DT Electronics´s managing director, Ton Frere.



"This is no token award - it's based on hard, quantifiable results from design-in efforts and DT Electronics has once again led the way", Russell Byrne, Atmel's general manager of distribution sales for Northern Europe added.



This is the second award for DTE in short time. Most recently DTE recieved "European Distributor of the Year" award from Ricoh.