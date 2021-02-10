© Valmet Automotive

Valmet Automotive adds new jobs in Germany

Valmet Automotive says it is expanding its engineering activities for e-mobility and creating new positions for engineers, technicians and various support functions in Germany.

The company has been betting big on the electrification of the industry and has focused heavily on the development and production of battery systems over the past few years. In early January 2021, Valmet Automotive started construction of a second battery factory at the car plant site in Uusikaupunki, Finland. Production of high-voltage systems for electric powered vehicles will start there in late 2021. While production of the battery systems mainly takes place at the Finnish plants in Salo and Uusikaupunki, the internationally positioned battery systems engineering team also has a strong base in Germany. At its engineering sites in Munich and Bad Friedrichshall, the company says it is significantly expanding its capacities and creating numerous new and highly qualified jobs in the field of e-mobility. Among other things, engineers are being sought for the development areas of battery systems, cell modules, battery design and high-voltage safety, as well as for the testing of battery systems. "In our EV Systems business unit, we cover the entire value chain in engineering, from concept, development, prototyping to testing. To best support our strong growth and to fulfill customer demand, we are looking for engineering experts in all development areas, who are driving the exciting transformation to e-mobility with us," says Mathias Würges, Vice President Engineering EV Systems, Valmet Automotive, in a press release