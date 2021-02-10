© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Circuit Technology Center adds second hot solder dip machine

Hentec Industries/RPS Automation announces that Circuit Technology Center, who specialises in in circuit board damage repair, rework, BGA re-balling and component level modification services, has installed its second Hentec/RPS Odyssey 1325 robotic hot solder dip machine.

The Odyssey 1325 is a MIL spec complaint high-volume, high-mix component lead tinning machine equipped with auto load/unload and is capable of processing dual solder alloys. Designed to tin component leads for re-conditioning, gold removal and re-tinning applications, including high reliability and military applications including DIP, SIP, QFP, BGA, axial and radial components as well as BGA de-balling. The Odyssey 1325 complies with all applicable GEIA-STD-006, MIL-PRF-38535, MIL-PRF-38524E and ANSI-J-STD-002 standards. “Hentec Industries is an instrumental partner to Circuit Technology Center as we continue the expansion of our BGA re-balling and component tinning services department to support our high reliability and defense industry customer base”, says Jeff Ferry, President of Circuit Technology Center, in a press release. “We have now purchased multiple systems from Hentec, and they have been terrific to work with, implementing a variety of custom options to their standard Odyssey 1325 RHSD platform to suit our specific requirements.”