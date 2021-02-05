© Unimicron

Unimicron suffers second fire at Taiwanese plant

A fire broke out at Unimicron’s Shanying plant in Taoyuan City, Taiwan, at noon on February the fourth.

In a filing with the Taiwanese stock exchange, the PCB and IC manufacturer says that it evacuated all employees, reported the incidence the fire department and started operating disaster reliefs immediately. The company says that the origin of fire – and the real cause of the fire – still need to be investigated and identified by the fire department. The fire occurred at the same plant that caught fire on October 28, 2020, and it is reported by local media that the fire started on the second floor of the building where work was being carried out to dismantle equipment damaged by the previous fire. It is, according to reports, suspected that debris caught fire when an acetylene torch was being used to cut equipment. The company states in the filing that there “will be no further significant losses according to preliminary estimate.”