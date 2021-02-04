© kritchanut dreamstime.com Electronics Production | February 04, 2021
Sensata acquires Lithium Balance
Sensata Technologies announces that it is accelerating the company's efforts in electrification and clean energy markets via the acquisition of Lithium Balance.
Sensor solution specialist, Sensata Technologies has now fully acquired Denmark-based Battery Management System (BMS) provider, Lithium Balance, after previously acquiring a majority ownership of the company. Since its founding in 2006 as a start-up at the Danish Technological Institute, Lithium Balance has pushed battery-based electrification forward by developing the next generation BMS technologies for lithium ion batteries. The acquisition advances Sensata’s electrification business and strategy in the clean energy markets. Sensata’s prior acquisitions such as Gigavac in 2018 helped the company get a strong footing as a provider of mission critical high voltage protection on EVs and in the charging infrastructure. The addition of Lithium Balance further expands Sensata’s portfolio to offer battery management solutions to a variety of vehicle OEMs and integrated energy storage solutions to commercial and industrial customers. "We are pleased that the talented Lithium Balance team is now part of Sensata. We have already seen great benefits from our close collaboration in developing common technology solutions for the benefit of our customers. The acquisition enables us to deliver more comprehensive battery management solutions across a wide range of electrification applications in a variety of industrial and transport markets," says ineet Nargolwala, Executive Vice President, Sensing Solutions at Sensata, in a press release. "We are excited about the people, BMS technology, products and business pipeline that Lithium Balance brings to Sensata. These will be strong additions to our team and portfolio and will help drive the electrification growth vector and accelerate our clean energy strategy," adds Nicholas Moelders, Vice President, Electrification Strategy & GM, Battery Management Systems, at Sensata