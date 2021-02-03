© Element Materials Technology

Element expands its capabilities in Sweden

Element Materials Technology (Element) is creating a new center of excellence in Linköping, Sweden, bringing three laboratories together into one site close to major clients in the aerospace, defense and industrials sectors.

The new site, which is receiving an investment of SEK 25 million (EUR 2.47 million), aims to optimise production flow, bringing synergies and increased efficiency to the client experience. Element says in a press release that an open plan layout will allow flexibility and the ability to accommodate increases in production volume, as well as the introduction of new equipment and services. By bringing services together, the business will also increase capacity and allow stronger collaboration between its engaged experts, broadening the range of services and increasing access to specialist support for customers. “Element is always focusing on how to bring greater efficiency and expertise to our customers. This exciting development in a major industrial region within Sweden will bring high end R&D support, advisory services, training and investigations under one modern, state of the art roof. It is a significant development for a number of major industrials sectors in the region and Sweden,” says Matt Hopkinson, EVP of EMEAA at Element, in the press release. Headed by country manager, Björn Kullman, the Linköping operation currently works with firms in the aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrials sectors across three sites. It provides calibration, destructive and non-destructive testing alongside R&D support, advisory, training and investigations.