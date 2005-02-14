EMS demands reaches the bottom

Banc of America Securities says the bottom in EMS demands could be reached.

"Even though it may be a little too early to declare a bottom, we continue to believe this is a typical sign of a bottoming process, which could take three to six months to complete", Banc of America said. The analyst firm Banc of America forecasts the EMS demand to decline 5% in Q1 2005, wich is in line with the history for first-quarter seasonality. Reported by Forbes.com.





