Fauna uses AT&S manufactured PCBs

Fast-growing Austrian company Fauna is using technology from regional high-tech company AT&S for its audio glasses.

The audio glasses "Fauna", from the Austrian startup Fauna are not only 'glasses', but also a technological masterpiece: four integrated micro speakers and two microphones ensure that music, podcasts, audio books and even phone calls are comfortably possible via the glasses. The glasses are charged with a charging case that also doubles as a power bank. "What makes Fauna so unique is the targeted sound," says Fauna CEO Ferruccio Bottoni. "The sound is precisely directed to the ear, so that only the wearer hears the audio output." Nevertheless, the wearer always hears what's going on around them, keeping them safe in traffic, for example. What makes the audio glasses special are technologies developed by two Austrian companies: The circuit board on which the micro-speakers are mounted is produced by the Styrian high-tech company AT&S - one of the global market leaders in high-quality interconnection solutions. The architecture of this interconnect solution unlocks the loudspeaker's full potential. These micro speakers, Ganymede, are in turn developed by Graz-based audio company USound, which has over recent years built up and patented extensive technological know-how in the sound sector. AT&S circuit boards are integrated in multiple reference designs, audio modules and products that include USound's micro speaker models Ganymede or Conamara. "We have been working successfully with USound since 2015 and have provided them with technological support on their road to success from a small startup to a relevant sound company," says AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer. "Working with young companies is very exciting from both perspectives. They can use innovative and proven technologies for mobile devices, and we in turn benefit from their drive and energy."