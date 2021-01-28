© ebm papst

Work completed on €12 million ebm-papst laboratory centre

More than 5'000 square metres in new laboratory space in Mulfingen, Germany have been allocated by the company for analyses and functional tests in the field of EMC.

In the course of the 14 months it took to construct the test center, ebm-papst invested EUR 12 million. “Due to the fact that we chose local companies, Covid-19 did not derail us, and we managed to stay on schedule”, says Dr. Stephan Arnold, ebm-papst Group Director R&D, in a press release. “As planned, we can start with our research operation in the first quarter of 2021, allowing us to give analytical support to the growing use of electronics in our products.” In future, 50 members of staff from the company's electronics service divisions will be working in the new EMC test center. A large share of the space is taken up by the shielding and absorber halls required as part of the measuring equipment. They shield from external sources of interference and help to simulate a free field.