European Computer Telecoms Group (ECT) wins "Bavaria's Best 50" prize

The European Computer Telecoms Group (ECT) recently received the "Bavaria's Best 50" award from the hands of Bavarian Economics Minister Erwin Huber at the Royal Residence in Munich.

This award is given once a year to the 50 companies in the region that have posted the strongest sales and employee growth over the past twelve months. In 2005, ECT's sales surged by a further 24%, pushing operating earnings before taxes and commissions above 4 million euros. Since the end of 2005, the number of employees has increased to 125.



The outcome of the competition was determined by auditors Ernst & Young, which based its examination on the Birch index. This index primarily measures sales growth and employee growth, alongside a series of secondary factors such as organic growth and management by the companies' proprietors.



Having once again won the "Deloitte Fast 50" award as one of the fastest-growing enterprises in Germany, this second accolade bears weighty testimony to ECT's outstanding development trajectory in recent years.



"We are very proud to have earned this award and this recognition in our home region, too, where innovation is at a premium," said CEO Dr. Marshall E. Kavesh. "The prize comes as public acknowledgment of our sound development and responsible attitude as a local employer."