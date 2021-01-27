© Invest Lithuania

Hella starts production of fuel control modules in Lithuania

Hella Lithuania, which has been operating in the country for more than three years now, will start the production of a fuel control module for German cars.

The product is said to be designed to help reduce the carbon footprint while ensuring more efficient operation of cars. The company is reportedly planning to produce the modules at a level of more than one million units annually, according to a report from Invest Lithuania, a government owned investment agency. Mantas Skinderis, Head of Launch and Change Management at HELLA Lithuania, describes the production start as an “important step in expanding HELLA’s activities in the country,” he continues to say that this is the second product that will be shipped directly from Lithuania to car manufacturers. In connection to the manufacturing of this module, the company has created 10 new jobs related to the actual production, the report continues. Production of the Fuel control module will take place in three shifts. Advanced technologies will be used in the production process, namely ultrasonic welding, automatic component joining, laser product marking, as well as automatic systems to detect incorrect components and defective parts. The total investment for the preparation of the production of the module is said to be more than EUR 2 million. The investment includes new production facilities, raw material production technologies, product development and industrialisation. The fuel control module will be used to control the fuel supply and inform its user about fuel pressure, provide the possibility to monitor the resistance to fuel flow, fuel temperature, the amount of fuel ethanol. It will also protect the fuel pump and provide an error- and warning function