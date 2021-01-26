© Segue Manufacturing Services

Segue expands its electronics manufacturing footprint in the US

EMS provider, Segue Manufacturing Services, has completed its expansion into new 45'000 square foot manufacturing facility in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Segue’s new Boston-area facility was custom-designed to optimise rapid New Product Introduction (NPI) and ramp-to-volume of its customers’ electronic products in Medical, 3D Printing and Robotics, Industrial and Defense, a press release reads. The expansion is the company's direct response to the growing needs of its customer base, the expansion was integral to Segue meeting the accelerated production requirements of its customers’ medical devices, in particular life-saving ventilators, during the 2020 global pandemic. The Billerica facility combines with Segue's facility in Xiamen to offer Segue's customers both Made-in-USA and China solutions. The new 45'000 square foot manufacturing facility features an NPI Center with a team dedicated to optimising the design and launch of its customers’ new products. The Boston-area manufacturing center employs a team of 100 manufacturing and engineering experts, and features flexible manufacturing space for lean cell design and optimised product flow. The facility also has manufacturing cells for each of Segue’s core services which include large, complex electro-mechanical integration, complex cable and wire harness design, overmolding and potting, and an in-house machine shop. Segue also has an option to annex and expand into adjacent manufacturing space. “As global supply chain and cost pressures mount, and regulatory requirements continue to evolve and tighten – particularly in the Medical space – our customers count on Segue for expert execution and a model that flexes to provide solutions that work in this real world of constraints,” says Roger White, CEO of Segue Manufacturing Services, in the press release. “Segue is purpose-built to provide our customers with a proactive team of manufacturing and engineering professionals plus a fully integrated service offering, so our customers get maximum flexibility, quality and supply chain continuity. Expanding and investing in our North American operations is an essential part of our strategy.”