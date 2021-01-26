East/West invest in new conformal coating system

Texas based EMS provider, East West Manufacturing Enterprises (East/West), has invested in a new SCS PrecisionCoat V conformal coating and dispense system from Specialty Coating Systems.

The new in-line system will provide the company with a combination of speed, flexibility and productivity. The SCS PrecisionCoat V selective conformal coating and dispense system is a fully programmable, multi-purpose system that offers programming for efficiency in automated material applications. “Many customer projects have boards that require conformal coating, potting, or dispensing,” says Andy Salo, CEO of East/West, in a press release. “We added high-speed conformal coating capability to increase efficiency for faster, high-quality conformal coating while reducing costs for customers. This is particularly useful for Aerospace, Defense, and Medical related projects.”