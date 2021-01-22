© jirsak dreamstime.com

Custom Interconnect Ltd installs a second Takaya Flying probe tester

UK-based Custom Interconnect has invested in another TAKAYA APT-1400F Flying Probe Test machine from Accelonix Ltd to compliment the first TAKAYA APT-1400F that they installed in late 2018.

This second system will further enhance CIL’s capacity and its technical capability to test 0201 based electronic assemblies which make up the majority of the company's manufacturing. As part of the deal with Accelonix Ltd, CIL traded in its older TAKAYA APT-9401 and APT-9411 systems as they found these slightly older generation machines do not have the precision for reliably testing 0201 based assemblies. Having two APT-1400F systems also brings added benefits to CIL existing customers for production capacity and disaster recovery. As well as now having two APT-1400F test systems, CIL also recently added to the capability of its existing “Test Expert” software package to include “CoverageXpert” option for machine generated test reports. The APT-1400F is the very latest machine from TAKAYA and is complete with 4 tilted contact probes, 2 vertical contact probes, and 2 IC-open check probes. The APT-1400F system also has a powerful optical recognition system for reliable and precise automatic optical testing. The optical system detects missing, offset or polarity-reversed components and thus increases the test coverage for the components that cannot be tested using an electrical test. The camera also records 1D and 2D barcodes and includes these in the test reports. Measurement and assignment of the results without gaps are thus always guaranteed, which assists with CIL’s AS9100 and ISO13485 customer requirements and for its increasing Automotive based BEV customers