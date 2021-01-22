© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Filtronic wins UK defence contract worth over £1 million

The designer and manufacturer of antennas, filters and mmWave products, announces a significant contract win from a new major UK defence customer for the supply of battlefield radio communications hardware valued at over GBP 1 million.

The contract is for the design and supply of field units over a 12-month period with final product delivery expected to commence in the second half of 2021. Filtronic will develop and validate a prototype solution which will then transition into low volume manufacturing. "We are delighted to have secured this significant new order, which underlines the customer's confidence in our ability to deliver this type of challenging and complex programme," says Richard Gibbs, CEO of Filtronic, in a press release. "With our deep understanding of RF communication and our in-house design and manufacturing facility, it is pleasing to start the calendar year with a contract win for both a new product and new customer. Filtronic is well positioned to win further UK defence contracts."