FTG Circuits Fredericksburg achieves Nadcap accreditation

Firan Technology Group says that it has achieved Nadcap accreditation and certification at its printed circuit board manufacturing facility located in Fredericksburg, Virginia

FTG Circuits Fredericksburg provides printed circuit boards to aerospace and defense customers and the Nadcap certification is a critical process verification requirement from many existing and target customers. “The Nadcap certification was the final step in fully integrating our acquisition from July 2019 in Fredericksburg, Virginia into FTG and having them aligned with our focus on Operational Excellence for the aerospace and defense market. The Nadcap accreditation both demonstrates our achievements and is part of our path towards continuous improvement looking forward,” says Brad Bourne, President and CEO, FTG Corporation, in a press release.