Mycronic receives order for a SLX and a Prexision Lite 8 Evo mask writer

The Swedish high-tech company says it has received an order from a customer in Asia for an SLX and a Prexision Lite 8 Evo mask writer, which will replace one of the customer’s older systems.

Mycronig says that the order has a total value of between USD 12–14 million and that delivery of the SLX system is scheduled for the second quarter of 2021, while delivery of the Prexision Lite 8 Evo system is scheduled for the third quarter of the same year. The SLX laser mask writer was launched in October 2019 to meet rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry, which is driven by long-term trends, and to meet the future need for replacement and modernization. The SLX mask writer is based on the new Evo control platform, which is shared by all of Mycronic’s new mask writers. Prexision Lite 8 Evo, which was launched in 2019, is designed to meet demands for cost-effective photomask production of less advanced displays up to G8 mask size. The order for the Prexision Lite 8 Evo mask writer is to replace one of the customer’s older systems. “It is gratifying that we are continuing to broaden cooperation with our existing customers. The combined order of a Prexision Lite 8 Evo, to replace an older system, and a SLX mask writer reaffirmed that our new products fulfill customer needs and that our product roadmap is in line with the needs of the display and semiconductor industry,” says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.