Sweden bans Deca-BDE

Deca-BDE had now become illegal to be used as flame retardant in Sweden.

Just a few weeks before the national elections in Sweden the Swedish government has made the final desicion to ban Deca-BDE as flame retardant. Deca-BDE is used as flame retardant in fabrics, cables and in a variety of other applications.



Automotive, and electronics an exempted but cables are under the Swedish ban of Deca-BDE.