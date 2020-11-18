© Jöbstl & Liska

Jöbstl & Liska Group invest in Hungary

Exactly two years ago, the new 3'000 square metre production site went online. Now it is time to "expand and invest".

"As a production partner for top customers in the field of CNC manufacturing, welding technology and control cabinet construction, a smooth transition was essential for us," say the managing directors Franz Jöbstl and Andreas Liska, in a press release Increased technical requirements in the area of CNC machining make it essential to continue investing in the location, the managing directors continues. So it was decided, in spring 2020, to invest in a new CNC machining center. Hungary is still an investment-friendly country and so it was possible for the company to win funding through the Széchenyi 2020 program.