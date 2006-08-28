Essemtec receives F&S award

Essemtec AG announces that it has been awarded by Frost&Sullivan for Market Leadership in the SMT Benchtop Equipment market spanning screen printer, pick and place equipment as well as reflow soldering systems.

Essemtec wins the award for their complete product range, customer orientation and their high name recognition all over the world.



As one of the only suppliers in the world, Essemtec offers a complete production line from one source including screen/stencil printer, dispenser, pick&place and reflow soldering equipment. Fully automatic inline solutions are available as well as small manual systems for prototyping. All machines feature maximum flexibility for quick changeover in a high mix production. Essemtec completes its' product range by production optimisation and management software (M.I.S.) which proves an effective tool for improving productivity and maximizing efficiency.



All products are continuously improved based on feedback of the customers and technological evolution. Therefore, the machines and systems are always in sync with the actual market requirements. The possibility for upgrades and the protection of the customer's investment are always in focus of development.



Since 1991 Essemtec AG in Switzerland develops, produces and distributes flexible SMT assembly equipment all over the world. It provides world class products and exceptional services and is today recognized as number one player in the SMT benchtop industry. Frost & Sullivan is proud to acknowledge Essemtec for the 2006 Market Leadership Award in the SMT Benchtop equipment