© Exception PCB

Exception PCB adds new Direct Imager to its machine park

UK-based PCB manufacturer, Exception PCB, has updated its machine park with the addition of a Ledia Direct Imager from Ucamco.

More specifically, the direct imager is a Ledia 6 3-head 3-wavelength type. As the name suggests, the Ledia’s UV-LEDs light source combines three different wavelengths simultaneously. The wavelength ranges from 350nm to 440nm to diffuse the energy optimally throughout the resist or solder mask. The user can tune each wavelength’s power individually for optimal results on or each material. The result is high throughput and unrivalled quality – 50µm solder mask dams without undercut. “The investment was part of our strategy to strengthen our advanced technical capabilities and to respond to the demands of our customers with faster quick turnaround (QTA) services,” Exception PCB’s Operations Director Kamal Berberi explains in a press release. “Ledia 6 responds perfectly to our technical roadmap. It offers great capability on small fine lines and gaps, is highly accurate at solder mask registrations, and all this comes at a competitive price,” Berberi continues. The Operations Director says that the transition from film to filmless solder mask has been very smooth and that after two months, the company have not encountered any issues whatsoever. The Ledia was purchased through ADEON Technologies from The Netherlands who are the Ucamco agents.