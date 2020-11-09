© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Kitron lands order from Kongsberg

Kitron has received an order with a value of more than NOK 20 million (EUR 1.84 million) from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS.

The order is for the production of RL542A, a core component in the new Flexible High Capacity Radio Link (FHCL), supplied by Kongsberg for the Norwegian Armed Forces. Deliveries will start in 2021 and continue through 2022. Production will take place at Kitron's plant in Arendal, Norway. “This order underlines the long and close relationship between Kongsberg and Kitron, and we are very happy to build on this relationship by placing yet another order with Kitron, thus illustrating the value of the Norwegian defence industry cluster,” says Pål Bratlie, Executive Vice President Land Systems, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS, in a press release. “This order is strategically important for Kitron. It strengthens our cooperation with Kongsberg and contributes to secure our position in the Defence sector,” adds Hans Petter Thomassen, Managing Director, Kitron Norway.