Silicon Area Shipment Trends - Semiconductor Applications Only Millions of Square Inches

2Q 2019 3Q 2019 4Q 2019 1Q 2020 2Q 2020 3Q 2020 Total 2,983 2,932 2,844 2,920 3,152 3,135

However, when comparing agains the same period last year we see a 6.9% increase from the 2,932 million square inches shipped the same quarter 2019, according to the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG). "After a strong rebound in the first half of 2020, global silicon wafer shipments in the third quarter were flat to the previous quarter," said Neil Weaver, chairman of SEMI SMG and vice president of Product Development and Applications Engineering at Shin Etsu Handotai America.