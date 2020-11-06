Ad
© dmitry bomshtein dreamstime.com Analysis | November 06, 2020

Silicon wafer shipments slip in 3Q20

Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments contracted 0.5% to 3,135 million square inches in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020

However, when comparing agains the same period last year we see a 6.9% increase from the 2,932 million square inches shipped the same quarter 2019, according to the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG). "After a strong rebound in the first half of 2020, global silicon wafer shipments in the third quarter were flat to the previous quarter," said Neil Weaver, chairman of SEMI SMG and vice president of Product Development and Applications Engineering at Shin Etsu Handotai America. Silicon Area Shipment Trends - Semiconductor Applications Only Millions of Square Inches
2Q 20193Q 20194Q 20191Q 20202Q 20203Q 2020
Total2,9832,9322,8442,9203,1523,135
