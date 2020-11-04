© Ryder Industries

Ryder expands with new buildings – doubling manufacturing space

In the midst of a global pandemic, Ryder Industries is preparing to expand. The company is starting the process to add two new buildings to its Xinfeng (XF) site; upgrading technology throughout.

Ryder held its ground-breaking ceremony for two new buildings back in late September. The expansion project is set to double the company’s inland manufacturing capacity from 20’000 to 40’000 square metres. Construction is scheduled for completion by June 2021, with operations staring in October 2021. “Ten years ago, Ryder broke ground on Phase I of this site,” says Henry Wu, CEO of Ryder, in a press release. “Since then, we have achieved continuous growth and success. We’re excited to formally announce our Xinfeng Phase II. It shows our commitment to our customers and employees. We have built a great team here and have learned a lot from Phase I. I am quite confident that Ryder’s tomorrow will be even better.” Over the past ten years, Ryder has added twelve buildings, seven in 2010, three in 2015, and now two more in 2020.