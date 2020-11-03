© SK Innovation

SK Innovation to invest more in its Polish production

SK IE Technology, a material business subsidiary of SK Innovation, says it will make additional investments in its separator plant – currently under construction – in Poland, to accelerate its efforts to tap into the global market.

The company’s strategy is to complete a new financial story through Deep Change, which expands its refinery-chemical oriented business into batteries and materials through an enterprise-wide investment. SK IE Technology says that it will build an additional production line for LiBS (Lithium-ion Battery Separator) with an annual production capacity of 340 million square mtere at its plant in Poland. The new facility is scheduled for mass production in the first quarter of 2023. SK IE Technology is constructing a 340 million square metre separator production line in Poland with the aim of mass production in third quarter of of 2021. The reason for such an aggressive investment of SK IE Technology is to secure a global production base in the fast-growing separator market along with the rapid growth of the EV market, thereby raising its market share. The scale of separator market is estimated to be about 4.1 billion square metre this year, and expected to be 15.9 billion square metre by 2025. SK IE Technology is aiming for a market share of about 30% of the wet separator market by 2025. SK IE Technology already has a separator production line with an annual production capacity of 530 million square metre at its factory in Jeungpyeong, Chungcheongbuk-do, South Korea. The new plants that are under construction in Poland and China will be launched sequentially, and production capacity will be about 1370 million square metre by the end of next year. With the additional investment in Poland this time, the company expects to have a total production capacity of 1870 million square metre by the end of 2023, which is more than three times the current production capacity.