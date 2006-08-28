EP-TeQ & Koh Young signs agreement

EP-TeQ has signed an agreement with Koh Young Europe to market the Koh Young 3D solder paste inspection systems in Sweden and Norway.

EP-TeQ has until now market Koh Young Europe's products in Denmark, Finland and the Baltic countries.



"This technology enables a new way for us to help our customers in addition to the traditional AOI, AXI

or In-Circuit test" says Lars Kongsted-Jensen, Director of EP-TeQ.