© Benchmark Electronics

ZOLL taps Benchmark to meet demand for ventilator production

EMS provider Benchmark set up a production line for the ZOLL EMV+ ventilators and operating at full capacity in nearly six weeks.

Benchmark Electronics says it’s supporting ZOLL Medical Corporation to expand production of ZOLL EMV+ ventilators. In March, the U.S. government asked ZOLL to help supply ventilators to meet the healthcare industry's growing demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Leveraging ZOLL's manufacturing and testing program, Benchmark ramped-up employee training and promptly established parallel manufacturing to increase production of the ventilators. "The collaboration uniquely positioned ZOLL to rapidly deliver our clinically proven ventilators for use where versatility and portability are critical," says Elijah White, President of ZOLL Resuscitation in a press release. ZOLL, an Asahi Kasei company, develops and markets medical devices and software solutions that help advance emergency care and save lives. To meet the ventilator production needs of the U.S. government, ZOLL first engaged Benchmark in March. Benchmark quickly duplicated ZOLL's assembly configurations and processes, leverage its own quality control systems, and ramp-up hiring and training of manufacturing talent in Benchmark facilities. Benchmark had the production line for the ZOLL EMV+ ventilators ready and operating at full capacity in nearly six weeks. "At Benchmark, we provide engineering and manufacturing services for products that people rely upon when it matters most," says Jeff Benck, president and CEO, Benchmark. "Our experience designing and building sophisticated medical equipment makes us well-suited to support the medical community with critical, life-saving devices. It has been gratifying to fulfill ZOLL's production demands with products that meet their high standard for reliability and quality, especially during these difficult times."