© nyul dreamstime.com

PVA achieves ISO 9001:2015 certification

PVA, a supplier of automated dispensing and coating equipment, has received certification to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 standard. PVA’s quality management system (QMS) governs processes for product design, development and manufacture.

“We are proud that our factory has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for our systems and processes,” says Frank Hart, Managing Director at PVA, in a company update. “PVA has a reputation for designing, developing and manufacturing high-quality products for our customers. The ISO 9001:2015 certification demonstrates that we have consistent processes in place to deliver the highest quality.” ISO 9001:2015 is an international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS).