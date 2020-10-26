© jirsak dreamstime.com

Life returns to the former Nokia plant in Chennai

Its been six years since there were any production going on at Nokia’s former plant in Srioerumbudur. But now the facility is once again in operation, this time under its new owner; Salcomp, a manufacturer of chargers.

The plant, which this time is producing parts for mobile phones and chargers, was restarted by the Tamil Nadu chief minister and will go into full operation in phases, according to a report from Times of India. “We have started with 1,000 persons making phone chargers. We will slowly ramp it up and by 2022 we will have nearly 7,000 persons inside this unit,” Sasikumar Gendham, MD och Salcomp Manufacturing India, told the paper. Salcomp will reportedly start work to restart another factory inside the Nokia SEZ – that of Lite-On-Mobile.