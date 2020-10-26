© Europlacer

Intellitronix invests in SMT system to triple product output

Intellitronix, a subsidiary of the US Lighting Group and a manufacturer of automotive electronics, has purchased a SMT Component Placement System from Europlacer.

The Europlacer iineo+ Pick-and-Place platform is a fully automated, multi-functional robotics system with high-speed feedthrough of PCBs and precision electronics component placement capabilities. “Procurement of the Europlacer system is a vital part of the company’s strategic plan of continuous growth to escalate production assembly to meet the increased demand for Intellitronix automotive electronics products. We are thrilled with the advanced technology this provides us in one platform. The Pick-and-Place system can process 30,000 electronics components per hour, handle larger circuit boards, boost production output threefold, and improve quality control with built-in electronics components testing resulting in higher electronics accuracy rates. Our pick-and-place assembly process uses a sizeable quantity of varied surface mounted electronics components, so we were also looking for a system with substantially greater precision placement capabilities,” says Paul Spivak, CEO of the US Lighting Group, in a press release.